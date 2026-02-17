குஷ்பூ சுந்தரின் அவ்னி மூவீஸ் & பென்ஸ் மீடியா தயாரிப்பில் ‘டபுள் ஆக்குபன்சி’ படப்பிடிப்பு நிறைவு – விரைவில் திரைக்கு வருகிறது!

Avni Movies & Benzz Media Announce Wrap of Romantic Fantasy ‘Double Occupancy’, Now Gearing Up for Release

Avni Movies, in collaboration with Benzz Media, proudly announced that filming for their upcoming romantic-fantasy drama Double Occupancy has officially wrapped, marking a major milestone for one of the year’s most anticipated genre-bending films. The project—now swiftly moving into its final stages of post-production, is led by debutant filmmaker Aswin Kandasamy, whose vision blends tender romance with imaginative fantasy and contemporary reflections on identity.

Set for release soon, Double Occupancy promises to push the boundaries of mainstream Tamil cinema with its daring premise and emotionally resonant storytelling.

At its heart, Double Occupancy (DO) is a sweeping romantic fantasy exploring identity, duality, science versus faith, and the aching beauty of loving someone who exists in two different forms. With its innovative narrative structure and emotional core, the film offers an immersive experience that merges magical realism with raw human conflict.

Leading the film is Santhosh, of Ponniyin Selvan fame, stepping into one of his most challenging roles yet—one that demands emotional range, vulnerability, and an exploration of love beyond form.

Adding to the ensemble are Reshma Venkatesh, continuing her streak of bold, dynamic roles, and Vinoth Kishan, celebrated for his intense, layered performances in films such as Naan Mahaan Alla and Andhaghaaram—bringing a unique gravitas and unpredictability to the film’s tonal landscape.

Samyuktha Viswanath, whose craze since ‘Katchi Sera’ has made her one of the most exciting talents of her generation. She’s paired opposite Santhosh and her character in Double Occupancy adds both charm and emotional grounding to the film’s fantastical undertones.

Adding to the mix are VTV Ganesh, Bagavathi Perumal and a host of vibrant supporting faces who elevate the film’s world-building.

With its fusion of grounded emotion and fantastical flair, Double Occupancy is crafted to appeal to audiences seeking visually compelling, emotionally driven cinema.

After years of experience working with leading production houses, Aswin Kandasamy steps into the spotlight with a debut that promises freshness, boldness, and heart. His approach to blending fantasy with intimate storytelling marks Double Occupancy as a potential genre milestone.

Having completed its shoot, Double Occupancy now moves into the final phase of post-production with an eye on release. With anticipation building among industry insiders and fans alike, the film is poised to become one of the year’s most talked-about romantic fantasies.

CAST

• Santhosh

• Reshma Venkatesh

* Samyuktha Viswanath

* Vinoth Kishan

* VTV Ganesh

* Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks)

TECHNICAL CREW

* Director: Aswin Kandasamy

* Producers: ACS Arun Kumar (Benzz Media) and Khushbu Sundar (Avni Movies)

* CEO: R. Madhan Kumar

* Creative Producer: Anandita Sundar

* Music: Sam CS

* DOP: Santhakumar Chakravarthy

* Editor: Praveen Antony

* Production designer: Senthil Raghavan

* Costume Designer: Sruthi R. Kannan

* Head of Production: N Manivannan

* Production Executive: P Balagopi

* VFX: Head Of Studio – Fazil Mohammad S (Pixel Light Studio)

* Colorist: Prasath Somasekar (Knack Studios)

* Sound design: Suren G – S Alagiakoothan

* Sound Mixing: Suren G (Hum Audio)

* Stills: V. Rajan

* Make-up: N. Chelladurai

* Publicity design: Viyaki

* PRO: Riaz K Ahmed, Paras Riyaz

* Creative Promotions: Kachcha Mango

* Digital Marketing: Beatroute

* Label: Saregama India Limited, A RPSG Group Company

குஷ்பூ சுந்தரின் அவ்னி மூவீஸ் & பென்ஸ் மீடியா தயாரிப்பில் ‘டபுள் ஆக்குபன்சி’ படப்பிடிப்பு நிறைவு – விரைவில் திரைக்கு வருகிறது!

அவ்னி மூவீஸ் மற்றும் பென்ஸ் மீடியா நிறுவனங்கள் இணைந்து தயாரிக்கும் ‘டபுள் ஆக்குபன்சி’ (Double Occupancy) திரைப்படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு அதிகாரப்பூர்வமாக நிறைவடைந்துள்ளது. புதுமையான கதையம்சம் கொண்ட இந்த ரொமாண்டிக் ஃபேண்டஸி திரைப்படம், இந்த ஆண்டின் மிகவும் எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் படங்களில் ஒன்றாக மாறியுள்ளது. அறிமுக இயக்குநர் அஸ்வின் கந்தசாமி இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகியுள்ள இத்திரைப்படம், தற்போது இறுதிக்கட்ட பின்தயாரிப்பு பணிகளில் விறுவிறுப்பாக ஈடுபட்டு வருகிறது.

காதல், கற்பனை மற்றும் அடையாளம் குறித்த சமகால சிந்தனைகளை உள்ளடக்கிய ‘டபுள் ஆக்குபன்சி’, தமிழ் சினிமாவின் வழக்கமான எல்லைகளைத் தாண்டி ஒரு புதிய அனுபவத்தைத் தரும் என எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது. அறிவியல் மற்றும் நம்பிக்கை ஆகியவற்றுக்கு இடையேயான மோதல், ஒருவரை இரண்டு வெவ்வேறு வடிவங்களில் நேசிப்பதில் உள்ள வலிமிகுந்த அழகு ஆகியவற்றை மையமாக வைத்து இந்த மாயாஜால யதார்த்தக் கதை பின்னப்பட்டுள்ளது.

நட்சத்திர பட்டாளம்:

‘பொன்னியின் செல்வன்’ படத்தின் மூலம் பிரபலமான சந்தோஷ், இதில் மிகவும் சவாலான முதன்மை கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார். அவருக்கு ஜோடியாக, ‘கட்சி செரா’ பாடல் புகழ் சாம்யுக்தா விஸ்வநாத் நடித்துள்ளார். மேலும், துணிச்சலான கதாபாத்திரங்களில் நடித்து வரும் ரேஷ்மா வெங்கடேஷ் மற்றும் ‘நான் மகான் அல்ல’, ‘அந்தகாரம்’ படங்களில் தனது மிரட்டலான நடிப்பால் முத்திரை பதித்த வினோத் கிஷன் ஆகியோர் முக்கிய வேடங்களில் நடித்துள்ளனர். இவர்களுடன் வி.டி.வி கணேஷ், பகவதி பெருமாள் (பக்ஸ்) மற்றும் பல நட்சத்திரங்கள் இணைந்து நடித்துள்ளனர்.

பிரபல தயாரிப்பு நிறுவனங்களில் பணியாற்றிய அனுபவம் கொண்ட இயக்குநர் அஸ்வின் கந்தசாமி, தனது முதல் படத்திலேயே ஒரு அழுத்தமான முத்திரையைப் பதிக்கத் தயாராகிவிட்டார். சாம் சி.எஸ் இசையமைத்துள்ள இந்தப் படத்திற்கு சந்தகுமார் சக்ரவர்த்தி ஒளிப்பதிவு செய்துள்ளார்.

படப்பிடிப்பு முடிவடைந்து, ரிலீஸுக்கான பணிகள் தீவிரமாக நடைபெற்று வரும் நிலையில், திரையுலகினர் மற்றும் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் இத்திரைப்படம் பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

நடிகர்கள்:

சந்தோஷ்

ரேஷ்மா வெங்கடேஷ்

சாம்யுக்தா விஸ்வநாத்

வினோத் கிஷன்

வி.டி.வி கணேஷ்

பகவதி பெருமாள் (பக்ஸ்)

தொழில்நுட்பக் குழு:

இயக்கம்: அஸ்வின் கந்தசாமி

தயாரிப்பாளர்கள்: ஏ.சி.எஸ் அருண் குமார் (பென்ஸ் மீடியா) மற்றும் குஷ்பூ சுந்தர் (அவ்னி மூவீஸ்)

CEO: ஆர். மதன் குமார்

கிரியேட்டிவ் புரொடியூசர்: ஆனந்திதா சுந்தர்

இசை: சாம் சி.எஸ்

ஒளிப்பதிவு: சந்தகுமார் சக்ரவர்த்தி

படத்தொகுப்பு: பிரவீன் ஆண்டனி

கலை இயக்கம்: செந்தில் ராகவன்

ஆடை வடிவமைப்பு: ஸ்ருதி ஆர். கண்ணன்

தயாரிப்பு நிர்வாகத் தலைவர்: என். மணிவண்ணன்

தயாரிப்பு நிர்வாகி: பி. பாலகோபி

VFX: ஸ்டுடியோ ஹெட் – ஃபாசில் முகமது எஸ் (பிக்சல் லைட் ஸ்டுடியோ)

கலரிஸ்ட்: பிரசாத் சோமசேகர் (நாக் ஸ்டுடியோஸ்)

ஒலி வடிவமைப்பு: சுரேன் ஜி – எஸ். அழகியகூத்தன்

ஒலி கலவை: சுரேன் ஜி (ஹம் ஆடியோ)

புகைப்படம்: வி. ராஜன்

மேக்கப்: என். செல்லதுரை

விளம்பர வடிவமைப்பு: வியாகி

மக்கள் தொடர்பு: ரியாஸ் K அஹ்மத்

பாரஸ் ரியாஸ்

கிரியேட்டிவ் புரொமோஷன்ஸ்: கச்சா மேங்கோ

டிஜிட்டல் மார்க்கெட்டிங்: பீட்ரூட்

ஆடியோ லேபிள்: சரீகமா இந்தியா லிமிடெட் (RPSG குழுமம்)