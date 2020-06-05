ஆதித்ய வர்மா ஹீரோயின் மனம் உடைந்த நிகழ்வு, அவரே ஷேர் செய்துள்ளார் இதோ

கேரளா மலப்புரம் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள ஒரு கிராமத்தில் கர்பிணி யானை ஒன்று பசிக்காக அண்ணாச்சி பழத்தை சாப்பிட்டதால் தன் உயிரை விட்டுள்ளது.

ஆம் இந்த யானையை விரட்ட அண்ணாச்சி பழத்தில் வெடி மருந்து கலந்துள்ளனர். இதை அறியாமல் சாப்பிட அந்த யானை ஆற்றில் நின்ற படியே உயிர் பிரிந்துள்ளது.

இந்த செய்தியை அறிந்த திரைத்துறையை சேர்ந்த பல பிரபலங்களும் தங்களது கருத்தை ட்விட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர்.

This is heartbreaking. Please sign the petition below to bring justice for her and her baby. We need stricter consequences in place for all instances of animal cruelty to stop this from ever happening again. https://t.co/4qGbWpxckR https://t.co/PPTUPIYmA2

— Banita Sandhu (@BanitaSandhu) June 3, 2020