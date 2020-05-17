கர்ப்ப காலத்திலும் இளமையாகவும், அழகாகவும் இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்ட பிரபல நடிகை!

View this post on Instagram

Yes I had a big baby..I had an over sized,over flowing pregnant belly which I flaunted with pride. I din’t have the luxury of recovering post delivery like many moms ‘coz my child had to undergo an open heart surgery soon after birth.Miracles do happen and my little one is a survivor and He chose life. This post is not about that though..It’s about how I managed to get back to my normalcy..I followed 1 simple rule. Your life, Your body ,Your right. Till date I never let people’s comments about my looks or my parenting ways bother me.I silently keep working on what I wanna achieve. Even today many of you may think/comment why do I pursue fitness?? Many of you think I do it for the sake of my career etc ..But the answer is NO.I do it for myself.It’s an investment I am making for my healthier future.. So guys try to eat healthy, stay fit!! A healthy future lies in your hands today. All it takes is less than an hour everyday. You are definitely worthy so gift yourself good health. If I can do it,why can’t you? #stayfit #kaniha #motherhood