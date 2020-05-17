கர்ப்ப காலத்திலும் இளமையாகவும், அழகாகவும் இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்ட பிரபல நடிகை!

அஜித்துடன் வரலாறு படத்தில் காயத்திரியாக நடித்தவர் கனிகா. ஓ காதல் கண்மனி, ஃபைவ் ஸ்டார், ஆட்டோ கிராப் என தமிழில் சில படங்களில் நடித்திருந்தார்.
மலையாள நடிகையான இவர் ஷாம் ராதா கிருஷ்ணன் என்பவரை திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார். சமீபத்தில் குறும்படம் ஒன்றை இயக்கி இயக்குனராக தன் திறமையை வெளிப்படுத்தினார்.
கனிகாவுக்கு சாய் ரிஷி என்ற மகன் இருக்கிறார். அண்மையில் அம்மாவும் மகனுமாக சேர்ந்த டிக் டாக்கில் வீடியோ செய்து வந்தனர்.
இந்நிலையில் தற்போது தான் இரண்டாம் குழந்தைக்கு தாயாகியுள்ளதாக புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.
Yes I had a big baby..I had an over sized,over flowing pregnant belly which I flaunted with pride. I din’t have the luxury of recovering post delivery like many moms ‘coz my child had to undergo an open heart surgery soon after birth.Miracles do happen and my little one is a survivor and He chose life. This post is not about that though..It’s about how I managed to get back to my normalcy..I followed 1 simple rule. Your life, Your body ,Your right. Till date I never let people’s comments about my looks or my parenting ways bother me.I silently keep working on what I wanna achieve. Even today many of you may think/comment why do I pursue fitness?? Many of you think I do it for the sake of my career etc ..But the answer is NO.I do it for myself.It’s an investment I am making for my healthier future.. So guys try to eat healthy, stay fit!! A healthy future lies in your hands today. All it takes is less than an hour everyday. You are definitely worthy so gift yourself good health. If I can do it,why can’t you? #stayfit #kaniha #motherhood