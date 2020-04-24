இருமல், காய்ச்சல் இருந்ததை அஜித்திடம் சொல்லவில்லை – பிரபல நடிகை

View this post on Instagram

One of my most favourite films @a.r.murugadoss @itsyuvan Tell me all the lovely memories that Kadhal Website brings back to you in the comments. I remember I was not feeling well during the shoot of the song, I had a bad cough and fever, but it didn’t show and the song was fantastic, the energy of the song gave me energy to dance! 🧡💚🧡💚 Watch now on @suntv #dheena #thalaajith #ajithkumar #thalaajithkumar #tamilcinema #memories #directorarmurugadoss #kollywood