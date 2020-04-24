Tamilstar
News Tamil News சினிமா செய்திகள்

இருமல், காய்ச்சல் இருந்ததை அஜித்திடம் சொல்லவில்லை – பிரபல நடிகை

by Suresh038
ajith and laila in dheena

15 வருடங்களுக்கு முன்பு தமிழ் சினிமாவில் முன்னணி நடிகையாக இருந்தவர் லைலா. ஷங்கரின் ‘முதல்வன்’, அஜித்துடன் ‘தீனா’, ‘பரமசிவன்’, விக்ரமுடன் ‘தில்’, சூர்யாவுடன் இணைந்து ‘நந்தா’, ‘உன்னை நினைத்து’, ‘மௌனம் பேசியதே’, ‘பிதாமகன்’, என இவர் நடித்த படங்கள் அனைத்தும் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் பிரபலமானவை.

இந்நிலையில் நடிகை லைலா தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் அஜித்தின் ‘தீனா’ பட நினைவுகள் குறித்து பகிர்ந்துள்ளார். அதில் ”எனக்கு மிகவும் பிடித்தமான படங்களில் ஒன்று தீனா.

இந்த படத்தில் காதல் வெப்சைட் பாடல் பதிவின் போது எனக்கு உடல் நிலை சரியில்லை. எனக்கு கடுமையான இருமல், காய்ச்சல் இருந்தது. ஆனால் நான் அஜித் உட்பட யாரிடமும் காட்டிக்கொள்ள விரும்பவில்லை. இந்த பாடலில் உள்ள எனர்ஜி எனக்கு எனர்ஜி அளித்து நடனமாட வைத்தது” என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.