கர்ப்பமாக இருக்கும் நடிகரின் மனைவி! புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்ட ஹீரோ

View this post on Instagram

Hey fam .. My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and I! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman 🥰 . . #oola is already acting pricey and putting full on tantrums galore. She even snarls at me now a day’s 😅 . . Need all your love and blessing as always 🤗 . . P.S. Thank you for all those lovely birthday wishes and messages! Really means a lot Fam 💕 . . 📸 @danushbhaskar 🥳 . . #khulbee #khulbeetails #babykhulbee #parentstobe #babyontheway #bunintheoven #nakkhulsrubee #birthday #birthdayboy #birthdayspecial #babybump