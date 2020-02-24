Tamilstar
ஹிந்தியில் ரீமேக் ஆகும் சூரரை போற்று.. ஆஸ்கர் விருது வென்ற பிரபலம் தயாரிக்கிறார்

by Suresh033
சாதாரண விவசாய குடும்பத்தில் பிறந்து பின்னர் ஏர் டெக்கான் என்ற நிறுவனம் மூலம் சாதாரண வர்க்கத்தையும் விமானத்தில் பறக்க வைத்த ஜீ.ஆர்.கோபிநாத் அவர்களின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு சூர்யா நடிப்பில் தற்போது சூரரை போற்று என்ற படமாக உருவாகியுள்ளது.

இந்த வருடம் கோடை விடுமுறைக்கு படம் ரிலீஸ் ஆகவுள்ள நிலையில், இதனை ஹிந்தியில் ரீமேக் செய்யவுள்ளனர் என்கிற தகவல் வெளிவந்துள்ளது.

தமிழில் சூர்யாவுடன் இழந்து தயாரித்த ஆஸ்கர் விருது வென்ற தயாரிப்பாளர் Guneet Monga தான் ஹிந்தியிலும் இந்த படத்தினை தயாரிக்கிறார் என்றும் கூறியுள்ளனர்.