விலங்குகளை அடைத்து வைக்காதீர்கள் – நமீதா வேண்டுகோள்

You See, Now You Understand! I never support Zoos, nor will I ever Encourage anyone to go ! Just a few days in curfew and how we all feel restless and desperate to get out. Be in our ' Natural Habitat ' !! That's how they feel, when we lock them up for our Pleasure. If you want to show your kids living animals, kindly show them either on the laptop or take them to the sanctuary. But pls stop caging them. They die of depression and sadness. Remember, the zoos are full because we go and buy their tickets. If we stop going , they stop Caging these creatures of Nature, who belong in the jungles. Last but not the least, I repeat, Animals live ' WITH ' us, NOT 'FOR' US! #setthemfree #boycottzoos #nowyouknowit #coronalessons #iloveanimals #stopanimalabuse