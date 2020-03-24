கணவருடன் மாலத்தீவில் பிறந்த நாள் கொண்டாடிய பூஜா

View this post on Instagram

Our planet is healing. That’s the best most positive thing we can take from this break. No doubt the losses incurred by so many is heartbreaking but our planet has taken a lot of losses too. So guess this is tit for tat. #karma I really try and do what is in my capacity so I can be part of a better future. . 🌏Things I do -Close the tap, while I’m brushing, cleaning, etc.. I don’t let the water flow unnecessarily -Switch off lights when not in use (even if it not my home). -Conserve fuel by not keeping my car AC on while waiting after reaching a place. -Save paper. -Carry a steel bottle of water before leaving home. -ALWAYS carry a shopping bag. -NEVER EVER litter any place. Anywhere in the world. Carry my trash back and dispose it properly. -Don’t use plastic straws (no matter what). . 🌍Things I try to do -Plant when I can. -try and buy less (learning this from @highonkokken ). -avoid plastics whenever I can, sometimes I have no choice. . 🌍There are sooooo many more things I can do. I have a long way to go. I’m also learning and getting inspired to live a more sustainable lifestyle. It takes time to change habits. But we all have to try. So let’s start! . #trying #livesustainably #liveyourbestlife #liveresponsibly #gogreen #planetearth #letscoexist #letsstartsmall #lessontolearn #bekind #livefortomorrow #futureisours #gogreenbeforegreengoes