அஜித் பாணியில் அசத்தும் மாஸ்டர் பட நடிகை

by Suresh0158
malavika mohanan bike ride

தமிழில் முன்னணி நடிகராக இருப்பவர் நடிகர் அஜித். இவருக்கென்று தனி ரசிகர் பட்டாளமே உள்ளது. நடிப்பதையும் தாண்டி பைக் ரேஸ் கார் ரேஸ் என கலந்துகொண்டு தனித் திறமையை நிரூபித்து வருகிறார்.

தற்போது இவரது பாணியில் மாஸ்டர் படத்தின் கதாநாயகி நடிகை மாளவிகா மோகனன் பின்பற்றி வருகிறார்.

ஏற்கனவே புகைப்படம் பிடிப்பதில் ஆர்வம் கொண்ட இவர் தற்போது அஜித் பாணியில் பைக்ரேஸ் ஓட்டுவதற்கான முயற்சியில் இறங்கி இருக்கிறார். பைக் ஓட்டும் வீடியோவையும் புகைப்படத்தையும் சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் மாளவிகா பதிவு செய்திருக்கிறார்.