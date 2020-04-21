அஜித் பாணியில் அசத்தும் மாஸ்டர் பட நடிகை

தமிழில் முன்னணி நடிகராக இருப்பவர் நடிகர் அஜித். இவருக்கென்று தனி ரசிகர் பட்டாளமே உள்ளது. நடிப்பதையும் தாண்டி பைக் ரேஸ் கார் ரேஸ் என கலந்துகொண்டு தனித் திறமையை நிரூபித்து வருகிறார்.
தற்போது இவரது பாணியில் மாஸ்டர் படத்தின் கதாநாயகி நடிகை மாளவிகா மோகனன் பின்பற்றி வருகிறார்.
ஏற்கனவே புகைப்படம் பிடிப்பதில் ஆர்வம் கொண்ட இவர் தற்போது அஜித் பாணியில் பைக்ரேஸ் ஓட்டுவதற்கான முயற்சியில் இறங்கி இருக்கிறார். பைக் ஓட்டும் வீடியோவையும் புகைப்படத்தையும் சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் மாளவிகா பதிவு செய்திருக்கிறார்.
With all the pressure to learn “new skills” indoors, this is an appreciation post to learning new skills outdoors. Taking my love for bike riding a notch higher, last June I rode with some of the best riders at India’s first formula one track, the intimidating ‘Buddh international circuit’ in Noida. 🏍 I definitely couldn’t match their speed or their seamless navigations, having only ridden regular bikes my whole life, but I miss this day and I miss the insane but amazing adrenaline rush I felt here! P.S. @the.mad.hair.scientist you gotta come along with me the next time so that my hair doesn’t look like this ever again when I take off my helmet 😅